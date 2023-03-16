American Trust Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

American Trust lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after buying an additional 3,081,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after buying an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,513,000 after buying an additional 214,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,608,000 after buying an additional 7,816,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,026,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,347,000 after buying an additional 2,111,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $107.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $273.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

