American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. 98,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 108,961 shares.The stock last traded at $21.09 and had previously closed at $20.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $601.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 16.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 2.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

