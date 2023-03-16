AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Up 14.9% in February

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the February 13th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.6 days.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMVMF opened at $36.62 on Thursday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55.

About AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

