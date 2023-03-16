Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Lion Electric Company’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a research note issued on Sunday, March 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LEV. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a market cap of $397.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $9.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lion Electric by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lion Electric by 195.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Lion Electric by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 231,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lion Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Lion Electric by 50.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the period. 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

