Analysts Set Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) PT at C$70.75

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.75.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AFN. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
Ag Growth International Stock Down 0.5 %
AFN opened at C$61.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,045.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$28.80 and a one year high of C$63.40.
Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement
Ag Growth International Company Profile
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
Further Reading
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.