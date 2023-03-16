Analysts Set Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) PT at C$70.75

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFN. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Stock Down 0.5 %

AFN opened at C$61.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,045.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$28.80 and a one year high of C$63.40.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

Ag Growth International Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,000.00%.

(Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.