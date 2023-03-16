Analysts Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Target Price at $90.44

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.44.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $960,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 831.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,614,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259,955 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8,625.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,753,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,845,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,523 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $70.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

