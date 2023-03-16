Analysts Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Target Price at C$33.60

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cenovus Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. CSFB lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

TSE:CVE opened at C$21.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.37. The company has a market cap of C$41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.66 and a 52-week high of C$31.19.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

