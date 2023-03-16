Analysts Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Target Price at C$33.60

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.60.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cenovus Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. CSFB lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th.
Cenovus Energy Price Performance
TSE:CVE opened at C$21.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.37. The company has a market cap of C$41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.66 and a 52-week high of C$31.19.
Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend
Cenovus Energy Company Profile
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.
Read More
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.