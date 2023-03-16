Analysts Set Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Target Price at GBX 1,994.17

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,994.17 ($24.30).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPG. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.16) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,625 ($19.80) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,940 ($23.64) to GBX 1,990 ($24.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Compass Group Stock Performance

LON CPG opened at GBX 1,874 ($22.84) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,911.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,878.65. Compass Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,568.75 ($19.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,970.88 ($24.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27. The firm has a market cap of £32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,022.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Compass Group Increases Dividend

About Compass Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a GBX 22.10 ($0.27) dividend. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,419.35%.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

