Analysts Set Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Target Price at $13.50

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

DENN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. CL King increased their target price on Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Denny’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s Trading Up 1.9 %

Denny’s stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $604.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $14.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $120.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.66 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 67.16% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gail Sharps Myers sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $85,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,868 shares in the company, valued at $286,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $12,380,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Denny’s by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,913 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,470,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,808,000 after acquiring an additional 680,315 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Denny’s by 86.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,330,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 618,319 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 127.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 580,185 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denny’s

(Get Rating)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.