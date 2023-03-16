Analysts Set Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Price Target at C$36.50

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CSFB increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC upgraded Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

TSE:GWO opened at C$35.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$27.99 and a 12-month high of C$37.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.29%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

