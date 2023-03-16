Analysts Set Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) PT at $61.25

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JBAXY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 60 to CHF 62 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 63 to CHF 62 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Julius Bär Gruppe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $11.44 on Monday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

