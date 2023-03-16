Analysts Set Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Target Price at GBX 431

Shares of Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 412.50 ($5.03).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Network International from GBX 390 ($4.75) to GBX 360 ($4.39) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Network International Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Network International stock opened at GBX 248 ($3.02) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 280.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 296.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,254.55, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88. Network International has a one year low of GBX 172.70 ($2.10) and a one year high of GBX 362.40 ($4.42).

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

