Analysts Set Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target at $71.33

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of PFGC opened at $54.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $30,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,470 shares of company stock valued at $146,166. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $628,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,172 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $279,047,000 after acquiring an additional 248,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $287,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

