Analysts Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) PT at $37.07

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.07.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PHR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

PHR stock opened at $33.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.12.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $449,999.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,089.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,725 shares of company stock worth $1,707,595. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,173 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter worth $21,436,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,920,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,424,000 after buying an additional 670,902 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter worth $11,425,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 39.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,403,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,089,000 after purchasing an additional 399,208 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

