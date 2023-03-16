Analysts Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) PT at $37.07

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.07.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PHR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.
Phreesia Trading Down 2.7 %
PHR stock opened at $33.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.12.
Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,173 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter worth $21,436,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,920,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,424,000 after buying an additional 670,902 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter worth $11,425,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 39.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,403,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,089,000 after purchasing an additional 399,208 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Phreesia
Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phreesia (PHR)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.