Analysts Set Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Price Target at C$138.90

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$138.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$175.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Precision Drilling Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$64.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$92.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$92.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$893.40 million, a PE ratio of -26.37, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.18. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$63.04 and a 1-year high of C$116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.60 by C($2.33). The business had revenue of C$510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$486.40 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 15.3591837 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

