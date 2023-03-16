Analysts Set SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) PT at $74.14

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.14.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $997,854.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $175,754.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,113.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $997,854.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,869 shares of company stock worth $1,182,551. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 34,375 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,689,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

SEAS opened at $56.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.00. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

