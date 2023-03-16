Analysts Set SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) PT at $74.14

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.14.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $997,854.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $175,754.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,113.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $997,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,869 shares of company stock worth $1,182,551 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of SEAS opened at $56.51 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

