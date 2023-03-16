Analysts Set Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Target Price at $27.36

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.36.

Separately, TheStreet cut Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health Stock Performance

NYSE:SGFY opened at $29.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signify Health

About Signify Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Signify Health by 293.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Signify Health by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Signify Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.