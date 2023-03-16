Analysts Set Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Target Price at $27.36

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.36.
Separately, TheStreet cut Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Signify Health Stock Performance
NYSE:SGFY opened at $29.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
About Signify Health
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
