Analysts Set Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Target Price at GBX 220

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 220 ($2.68).

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMUK. Barclays downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.80) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.80) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday, March 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 215 ($2.62) to GBX 205 ($2.50) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of LON VMUK opened at GBX 141.10 ($1.72) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 183.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 163.43. The company has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.99. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.44).

Virgin Money UK Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Virgin Money UK

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 4.62%. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is 3,055.56%.

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 6,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.18), for a total value of £11,250.15 ($13,711.33). 18.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.