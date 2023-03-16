Analysts Set Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) PT at $50.70

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.70.

XENE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $711,199.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 36,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,611 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,194.6% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 25,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,726 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,480,000 after purchasing an additional 820,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 166.6% during the second quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 40,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XENE opened at $33.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.04. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

