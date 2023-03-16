Analyzing Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) and Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) and Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Astrotech and Seer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrotech $870,000.00 20.61 -$8.33 million ($5.40) -1.96 Seer $15.49 million 18.85 -$92.97 million ($1.49) -3.07

Astrotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seer. Seer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astrotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrotech -2,149.05% -17.44% -16.59% Seer -600.10% -19.96% -18.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Astrotech and Seer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

76.2% of Seer shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Astrotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Seer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Astrotech and Seer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Seer 1 2 0 0 1.67

Seer has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 107.42%. Given Seer’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seer is more favorable than Astrotech.

Risk & Volatility

Astrotech has a beta of -0.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seer has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seer beats Astrotech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: Astrotech Technologies Inc, 1st Detect Corporation, AgLAB Inc, and BreathTech Corporation. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Seer

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials. The company intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. It has a collaboration agreement with Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

