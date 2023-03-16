Analyzing Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) and Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND)

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) and Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mondee and Boomer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondee 0 0 4 0 3.00 Boomer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mondee currently has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.70%. Given Mondee’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mondee is more favorable than Boomer.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondee $159.35 million 6.30 -$87.20 million N/A N/A Boomer $11.47 million 0.01 -$15.56 million N/A N/A

This table compares Mondee and Boomer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Boomer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mondee.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.1% of Mondee shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mondee and Boomer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondee N/A N/A -4.66% Boomer N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mondee beats Boomer on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform. The SAAS Platform segment offers corporate travel cost savings solutions through its technology platform. The company connects a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas with offices in the United States and Canada, and operations in India and Thailand.

About Boomer

Boomer Holdings, Inc. operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Boomer Naturals, which provides wellness solutions to multiple target markets through multiple sales channels, including retail locations, e-commerce, and wholesale distribution networks. Boomer Naturals operates through two divisions: Boomer Botanic and Personal Protection Equipment. The Boomer Botanic division engages in the research, development, acquisition, licensing, and sales of specialized natural products which have FDA compliant ingredients and are impactful on the endocannabinoid system. The Personal Protection Equipment division consists of selling face masks and other personal protection equipment like gloves, gowns, and hand sanitizers. It sells health and wellness products and services geared toward alleviating pain, anxiety and improving general wellness through its proprietary lines of CB5 products. Boomer Naturals PPE, established in 2020, offers consumers and businesses quality and reliable PPE. Boomer Naturals’ products are available online, in Boomer Naturals retail stores, as well as at CVS, Tommy Bahama retail locations, and resorts and golf shops across the country. The company was founded o

