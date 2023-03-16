APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 154.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,192 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 278.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 386.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 541.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on APi Group to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $20.90 on Thursday. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. APi Group’s revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

