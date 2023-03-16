Applied Molecular Transport Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Applied Molecular Transport in a research report issued on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.66). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Molecular Transport’s current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Applied Molecular Transport’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a market cap of $14.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.08. Applied Molecular Transport has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $8.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 53.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

