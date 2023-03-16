Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 750,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $498.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

In related news, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $34,414.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,512.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $34,414.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,512.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $164,435.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,946.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,181.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

