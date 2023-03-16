Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Arhaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $8.59 on Monday. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,099,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arhaus by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 168,662 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arhaus by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,229,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Arhaus by 508.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 980,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 819,528 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Arhaus by 985.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 565,276 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

