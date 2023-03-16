Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Arhaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.
Arhaus Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $8.59 on Monday. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22.
Arhaus Company Profile
Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
