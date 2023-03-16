Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 768,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the February 13th total of 667,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ascletis Pharma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASCLF opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. Ascletis Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $0.62.

Ascletis Pharma Company Profile

Ascletis Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. The company offers Ritonavir oral tablet, a pharmacokinetic booster of various oral antiviral drugs targeting viral proteases and a component of the approved oral antiviral drug Paxlovid; ASCLEVIR and GANOVO for the treatment of Hepatitis C virus.

