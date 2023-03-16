Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives $128.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.13.

ASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Ashland by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,083,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,854,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ashland by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,680,000 after purchasing an additional 61,216 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ashland by 3.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,043,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,547,000 after purchasing an additional 67,631 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Ashland by 1.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,857,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ashland by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,425,000 after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ASH opened at $95.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.40. Ashland has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $114.36. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ashland will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.32%.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

