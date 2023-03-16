Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $158.32, but opened at $155.00. Atlassian shares last traded at $152.74, with a volume of 694,819 shares trading hands.

Specifically, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,239,163.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,239,163.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $1,178,653.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,298 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,575.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,154 shares of company stock valued at $39,657,374. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.11.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of -114.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 6.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

