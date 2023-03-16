Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Down 6.8% in February

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 224,200 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the February 13th total of 240,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 243,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Mobile by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 133,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JG opened at $0.61 on Thursday. Aurora Mobile has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

