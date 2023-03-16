AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives $2,944.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,944.29.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVEVF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AVEVA Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,113 ($37.94) to GBX 3,225 ($39.31) in a research note on Monday, November 28th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVEVF opened at $39.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.35. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $43.07.
AVEVA Group Plc engages in provision of engineering and industrial software. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific, EMEA, and Americas. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
