AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives $2,944.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,944.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVEVF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AVEVA Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,113 ($37.94) to GBX 3,225 ($39.31) in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

AVEVA Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVEVF opened at $39.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.35. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $43.07.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group Plc engages in provision of engineering and industrial software. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific, EMEA, and Americas. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.