Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVNW. StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks Price Performance

Aviat Networks stock opened at $33.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.69. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $386.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNW. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 220,400 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 527.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 213,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 179,410 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 343.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 159,531 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 271,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 146,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 562.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 136,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.