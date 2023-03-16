Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVNW. StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.67.
Aviat Networks stock opened at $33.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.69. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $386.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.67.
Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.
