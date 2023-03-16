AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Acquired by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,239 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AXIS Capital worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,259,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after buying an additional 593,181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,644,000 after buying an additional 288,068 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 56.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 757,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,224,000 after buying an additional 274,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 41.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after buying an additional 260,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $52.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.22%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

