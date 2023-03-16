Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Position Increased by American Trust

American Trust raised its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $211.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $226.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.53 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.64.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $783,370.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,643.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,201.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $783,370.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,643.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,891 shares of company stock worth $65,526,959. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

