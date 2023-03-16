Axsome Therapeutics’ (AXSM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $84.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AXSM. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.64.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

AXSM stock opened at $61.93 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $82.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,117,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

