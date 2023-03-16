B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 29,012 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,012 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,874,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,138,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,693,000 after purchasing an additional 379,063 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6,422.1% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 341,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,449,000 after purchasing an additional 336,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,853,000 after purchasing an additional 325,738 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $138.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.28 and its 200-day moving average is $142.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $161.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

