B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,375 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Schiavi & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 75,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 24,217 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 151.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 63,034 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after buying an additional 635,707 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $82.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

