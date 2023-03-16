B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 417,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,421 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of T stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

