B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 655.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 560,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,630 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 46,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 154,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 582,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 238,525 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Energy Transfer by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 642,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 24,983 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Energy Transfer by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 108,381 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

ET stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

