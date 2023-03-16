B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 35,107 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 35.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $44.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.16.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

