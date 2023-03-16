B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Options Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 29,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $102.78 on Thursday. 3M has a 52 week low of $100.27 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.96. The firm has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

