Baader Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €99.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) received a €99.00 ($106.45) target price from analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($92.47) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($89.25) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($81.72) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €84.00 ($90.32) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Trading Down 3.5 %

FRA BNR opened at €65.90 ($70.86) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €69.56 and a 200-day moving average of €65.04. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($46.30) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($60.48).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.