Baader Bank Reiterates €105.00 Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) received a €105.00 ($112.90) price objective from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s previous close.

SY1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($131.18) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($131.18) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays set a €118.00 ($126.88) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

FRA SY1 opened at €93.34 ($100.37) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €102.00. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($61.25) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($79.01).

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

