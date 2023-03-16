Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc Sells 50,000 Shares

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKTGet Rating) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,573,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 13th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 100,000 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $206,000.00.

BKKT opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $7.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 109.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 144,218 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 27,312 shares during the period. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bakkt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

