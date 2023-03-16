Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc Sells 50,000 Shares

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,573,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, January 13th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 100,000 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $206,000.00.

Bakkt Trading Down 4.9 %

BKKT opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $7.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 109.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 144,218 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 27,312 shares during the period. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bakkt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Bakkt

(Get Rating)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

Read More

