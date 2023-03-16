Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 502,186 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $428,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 884.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $325.59 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $424.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.