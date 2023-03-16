Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,377,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,133 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $363,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 122.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,802,000 after purchasing an additional 30,899 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 86,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,195,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.60.

Insider Activity

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at $439,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,426,262. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COO stock opened at $338.63 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $429.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.53.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Articles

