Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,089,054 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.97% of Johnson Controls International worth $328,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on JCI. Mizuho increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $58.99 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.