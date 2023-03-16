Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 73,569 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,569 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Roper Technologies worth $349,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 178.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $3,538,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $420.93 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.67.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

