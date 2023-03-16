Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.99% of AutoZone worth $399,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,415.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,454.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,383.11. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $22.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZO. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,652.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,361 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,862 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

