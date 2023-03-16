Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,307,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $377,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $202.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $203.94. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $621,406.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,641,000.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total value of $6,582,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 956,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,463,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,433 shares in the company, valued at $34,641,000.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,293,036 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

